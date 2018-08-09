Low for Stefanik to use teenage tracker

To the Editor:

Elise Stefanik has really gotten low using a 17-year-old to tape conversations of Tedra Cobb, her opponent in the upcoming Congressional election.

I am not surprised by this tactic as it is nothing new to those who have followed her actions in Congress.

Stefanik voted to end the ACA and the “pre-existing medical care” mandate the act protects. Those with existing medical problems would be froze out of getting health insurance and Stefanik did this with a smile.

Her family would stand to benefit from this as they are business owners! Her campaign people said using the 17-year-old was not their doing but rather the National Republican Party!

Are we to be taken for fools?

Stefanik made a big deal out of a remark made by Cobb saying in a recording made by the 17-year-old at a small gathering on the porch of a private residence in the Saratoga Springs area.

When pressed about recent school shootings, Cobb said she told a questioner at an earlier event that if she came out in favor of an assault weapons ban, given the composition of the district, “I can’t win.”

One has to wonder what is wrong about this statement?

Cobb spoke a truth and Stefanik took a cheap shot. Cobb has not stooped as low and she is running on a record of helping those less fortunate not taking away their health coverage!

Stefanik also voted for the Keystone Pipe Line which would go through Farm land and aquafers, again, she smiled as she cast her vote not caring about what could happen!

She claims to be pro-life but doesn’t care if a mother has to die by not stopping the pregnancy!

- Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga