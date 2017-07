To the editor:

In regards to the June 27 Eagle, I have something to write about the front-page article about local police and legalizing marijuana in Vermont. I am now 80 years of age... I had to depend on my employer for transportation... If you have ever ridden with someone high on marijuana, you'll find it's no fun to ride at 85 miles per hour... Luckily the guy left and thank God I heard them say he got picked up in Rutland...

Priscilla McKeghan

Brandon