McCain should have been mentioned

To the Editor:

President Trump recently came to Fort Drum at the request of Rep. Elise Stefanik for a highly publicized event where together they gloried in having authorized the new defense budget bill which gives our troops a well-deserved pay raise.

Not once did Elise Stefanik or President Trump mention that this bill is named the “John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act” in honor of a man who has served this country valiantly.

More recently, Rep. Stefanik, in her weekly newsletter, touted this bill and celebrated her appearance onstage with President Trump.

Again she avoided mentioning the name John McCain. This behavior is typical of these two individuals who are greedy for the limelight but shameful in acknowledging when credit is due elsewhere.

In this same newsletter, representative Stefanik proudly reported on her activity in promoting health care programs.

But it was she who voted to end the Affordable Care Act, while in the Senate, John McCain cast the deciding vote that canceled that effort and temporarily at least saved the act from recall.

McCain said there should be no recall until the Republican-controlled Congress presented a viable replacement plan, and they offered none. They still have not done so.

- Robin Brown, Plattsburgh