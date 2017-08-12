Meat industry responsible for Gulf pollution

To the Editor:

According to a new report released by Mighty, a global environmental organization, the meat industry is responsible for the biggest “dead zone” ever measured in the Gulf of Mexico.

This dead zone, which is the size of New Jersey, was created by streams and rivers carrying animal excrement and fertilizer — used to grow crops for farmed animals — from factory farms to the sea, where the extra nitrogen causes algae populations to skyrocket, leaving little oxygen for other life forms.

Mighty’s research shows that major meat suppliers are responsible for the highest levels of manure and fertilizer pollution.

This is cause for concern, but there is one simple thing each of us can do to help reverse the damage:

Go vegan.

A study by Princeton University found that a shift away from meat production — as well as Americans’ adoption of a plant-based diet — would dramatically reduce the amount of nitrogen in the Gulf to levels that would make the dead zone “small or non-existent.”

For more information about adopting an environmentally friendly lifestyle, and to order a free vegan starter kit, please visit peta.org.

Amy Elizabeth

PETA Foundation

Norfolk, VA