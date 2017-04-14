Medicaid taxi self-reporting ‘like the foxes guarding the henhouse’

To the Editor:

Interesting article in The Sun, dated April 1, regarding medical answering services — known better as the shifty medical transport business.

MAS was instituted by the NYS Department of Health and our illustrious governor Andrew Cuomo. This is all tied in with Medicaid services. This should be paid for by the state, but the costs have been put on the back of the property owners in Essex County with Cuomo’s unfunded mandates.

I do not know if you people realize it or not, but around 72 percent of your property taxes are unfunded mandates from Gov. Cuomo in Albany. This means the property owners in Essex County are paying for services which are mandated by the state and not paid for by the state which are not owed by you as a taxpayer.

This is why you are having your property taken away: because you could not afford all of those expenses being foisted upon you illegally in your tax bills. Non-property owners pay none of this.

This healthcare Medicaid taxi is a prime example of an expense of something put in your tax bill that you did not request nor negotiate for.

Why did Essex County pay $400,000 in 2012 and now that same cost has risen up 800 percent to $3.2 million?

Fraud charges by drivers for trips they never made and charged against their contract with MAS, a Syracuse-based call center, which facilitates the dispatch service is what has increased this bill. Asking MAS to self-report this fraud in this business is the same as the foxes guarding the henhouse. Who else, besides me, is PO’d at this?

Wesley Sheldrake

Au Sable Forks