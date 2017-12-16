Medical Associates of Saranac Lake joining Adirondack Health

To the Editor,

We would like to take this opportunity to inform the community that Medical Associates of Saranac Lake will be joining Adirondack Health on January 1, 2018.

We are excited to join this well-established team and continue to serve the health care needs of our community by partnering together.

As you may know, Medical Associates of Saranac Lake has been in existence at its present location on the corner of Church and Main Streets since 1876, when Edward Livingston Trudeau began his historic work on tuberculosis – putting Saranac Lake on the map as a healing community.

This has been a great inspiration to all of us, especially those who worked with E. L. Trudeau’s grandson, Dr. Frank Trudeau, from 1975 to 1985. So, arriving at this decision has not been easy or undertaken lightly.

As an independent medical practice within the current healthcare environment, it has become increasingly difficult to provide the quality of care, time and personal attention in which we take great pride.

We are not alone in this, as these transitions are happening throughout the country.

Although saddened by the inevitability of this situation, we are pleased to be able to carry on the tradition of quality care in our new locations.

As part of this new beginning, we will be closing our 118 Main Street office effective December 31, 2017.

With one exception, our physicians and physician’s assistant will continue to see patients in Adirondack Health’s health center locations in Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and Lake Placid.

Dr. Kristen Frank-Dixon has elected to pursue other opportunities in the region.

We intend to honor existing appointments, but appointment locations may differ according to individual provider schedules.

We are pleased to be joining Adirondack Health, and view this transition as the best opportunity to honor the legacy of Edward Livingston Trudeau and Medical Associates of Saranac Lake. We look forward to continuing to serve the people of our community.

Dr. Jay S. Federman

Dr. Dorothy S. Federman

Dr. L. Anthony Waickman

Dr. Peter B. Koppenheffer

Saranac Lake