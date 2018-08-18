Minimum wage issue is complex

To the Editor:

A government-mandated minimum wage sounds nice. I mean, doesn’t everyone deserve to make a livable wage off of 40 hours or less of work a week? Let’s unpack what happens when a government enforces a minimum wage.

A minimum wage does not mean that workers will receive a livable wage. It means that, at a particular time, the (local, state or federal) government in a particular area thinks that workers should be paid a set minimum wage. That set wage might or might not be a livable wage depending on where and when the mandated wage is actively enforced.

The dollar’s buying power can strengthen or depreciate in value but knowing where and when in a market is hard to predict. There are also different economies from city to city.

What is a livable wage in New York City is vastly different from Albany... or rather what a livable wage is in Burlington, Vermont is higher than in Wilmington, Vermont and when comparing New York City to Burlington, their economies and livable wages are drastically different as well.

These differences make it hard to predict and enforce a “livable” wage state wide, let alone a mandated minimum wage for the whole country.

Even without the problems with different economies and the difficulties at predicting the economic strength of a country in the future, employer’s business habits will also change to accommodate for the minimum wage.

Being forced to pay more at a starting wage, they will likely hire fewer employees and have each employee do more, hire skilled employees over unskilled employees or invest in machines that can cut the costs of production.

So ultimately what minimum wage could be implemented? Time and the economic state will make a previous minimum wage inadequate for the worker or unaffordable for the employer.

- Tyler Colford, Jacksonville, Vermont