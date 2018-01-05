More stats needed on illegal immigration claims

To the Editor:

I have come to eagerly await the weekly arrival of The Sun as it has proven to provide wonderful coverage of what is going on in our North Country.

This week’s, dated Dec. 30, does not disappoint.

Coverage of city and county “goings on” is always concise and informative.

The article by Mr. Thomas Batha titled “The Cost of Illegal Immigration” caught my eye as I, too, do not support illegal immigration which basically puts illegals cutting ahead in the line of lawful immigrants and bypassing our admission screening process.

Mr. Batha ends with several paragraphs that contain what he describes as cost statistics that are “readily available,” including $190 billion a year spent on illegal aliens for welfare and social services”; “illegals working “off the books” suppress wages by an estimated $200 billion a year and so on, including many more statistics that state a staggering amount of money is spent on this population.

The issue I have is that you did not identify your source of information, and I would like to know where you got these figures.

I am not saying you are wrong — or right — but in this era of “fake news” and assumptions, I feel stating where you obtained these facts and figures is very important to passing on correct information.

It’s a well-written article, but I hope it is not just speculation. That would be very unfair to the debate.

Margaret Kraemer deGrandpre, Plattsburgh