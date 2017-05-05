Moriah Easter Egg Hunt a huge success

To the Editor:

April 8 turned out to be a great day for our Easter Egg Hunt! Over one hundred kids came to lay their claim to 3,500 eggs provided by the Easter Bunny and the Easter Lady.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce sends out a big thank you to all the families who came down to the town park to enjoy our annual event.

Thanks also to the many people who made donations and lent their time to make this event such a success! Without your help and support we could not make the Easter Egg Hunt possible.

Many thanks,

Catherine Sprague

Moriah Chamber of Commerce