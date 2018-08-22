Moses Ludington leaves locals out of the loop

To the Editor:

Boos to the “new” Moses Ludington under the management of University of Vermont-Elizabethtown Hospital. Perhaps many people will benefit from the “high quality” medical care now available, but some of us will suffer.

MVP Insurance Customer Care informed us the contract with them was eliminated in April 2018 by the University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Hospital-Moses Ludington consolidation. Hudson Headwaters Health Network will still honor MVP Insurance.

But those of us who are insured by MVP must now travel greater distances for services, including radiology, labs, etc.

Some of us born (in the old Moses Ludington Hospital) and raised here have to rearrange our lives so that the top echelon that created this dilemma can have their cake and eat it too.

There must have been a route they could have taken to keep us in the loop but isn’t that the norm these days?

No more consideration for those who rely on local services unless one is part of the “new” way which no longer includes face to face, one on one, down to earth interaction.

Now it’s log on, click the app, love that device while the world around you spins out of your realm. Sad.

- Michele Gautreau, Hague