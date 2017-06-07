Moved by tribute to fallen firefighter

To the Editor:

Have you ever walked through a gauntlet of professional, volunteer firefighters whose sole purpose was to honor one of their deceased brothers?

I was an eyewitness to this personally on Tuesday, May 30, as I approached the Ticonderoga Firehouse to pay respect to Stephen Burroughs, the site of his wake.

At least 60 men and women, firefighters in uniform representing Ticonderoga, Hague, Putnam, Crown Point, Chilson and the Port Henry area, stood in two lines at attention as guests arrived.

This gauntlet led visitors to the door, was as profound an illustration of an exemplary and dignified salute to a fallen member that I have ever witnessed.

Inside the firehouse, two firefighters stood at attention holding an axe. Again, so distinguished. I was truly moved by the overall ceremony as I observed a stirring tribute to a fallen member, who was also served two tours of duty in Iraq. God bless them all.

Robert C. Dedrick,

Former Ticonderoga Supervisor