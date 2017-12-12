Mt. Abe vote

To the editor:

After the quoted veiled threat by the principal of Mount Abraham Union High School, is it any wonder voters defeated the $37 million renovation project? Jessica Barewicz was quoted before the vote in the press as saying about the alleged need for the project, “There are some significant risks that scare me to think about, having to close the doors if we have some significant issues that really disrupt school.” Barewicz went even further in her veiled threat, adding that such alleged catastrophic disruptions were “inevitable if we don’t do something soon.” In their wisdom, district voters rejected that kind of talk.

Ted Cohen, Burlington