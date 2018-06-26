Muller report not needed to determine Trump’s competency

To the Editor:

We’re anxiously awaiting the Muller report.

But here is what we know:

We know that Russians attempted to influence our election process in 2016.

We know the focus of this attempted influence by Russia was to support the election of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

We know that prior to and after the election, Trump spoke well of Vladimir Putin, saying he was a better leader than Barack Obama. He said he wanted to be friends with Putin. I don’t recall him saying he wanted to be friends with the leaders of England, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France or any other of our allies.

We know that while Trump criticized many of our politicians, our FBI, Department of Justice, military and many individuals in and out of our government, he often praised Putin, the Russian dictator.

And now he’s “saving the world” by collaborating with a dictator who has one of the most repressive regimes of our time.

We know that Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 election by a plurality of approximately 1.9 million votes. Only our electoral college process has kept her from being our president.

These are facts.

With the Russian attempts at interfering with the election, Trump’s toadyish pandering to Putin and now a North Korean dictator, along with his animosity towards our allies, do we really need to get the report from Muller to conclude Trump’s dialogue and behavior is clear evidence that he is not competent to be (and possibly not validly elected) president?

If impeachment isn’t possible, his bizarre and damaging behaviors must be neutered.

The discordant factors within Congress should unite to resolve this issue. But, as always nowadays, they do nothing.

It seems that we’re in real danger of losing the greatest democracy the world has ever known.

Edward Welch, Johnsburg