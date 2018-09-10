MVP health care still accepted at ECH

To the Editor:

Providing high quality health care close to home is our number one priority at the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital (UVM-ECH).

That’s why we were concerned by the recent letter to the editor, “Moses Ludington leaves locals out of the loop” (Aug.25 edition).

You can be assured that the former Moses Ludington Hospital, now our Ticonderoga campus, continues to participate in a wide range of commercial and government health insurance plans and accepts all major insurers in our region, including MVP Health Care.

We recognize that name changes can be confusing – for both our patients and our partners in health care. Patients with questions about their individual health plans can call our business office at 518-585-3700. There are many exciting changes taking place at our Ticonderoga campus beyond our name change.

Over the past few months, we’ve opened a new state-of the-art emergency department, along with an updated and renovated laboratory services area, hired a full-time emergency department medical director, expanded our specialty clinics so patients no longer have to travel as far or as often for specialty services and we’re close to completing the facility’s $9.1 million physical transformation and modernization project so our patients can receive the best care in the most efficient, well-designed space.

If you haven’t been on campus recently, we invite you to come see how we’re transforming health care in the community.

- John Remillard, president UVM-ECH