Nation will never achieve utopian status

To the Editor:

[In response to “Guest Viewpoint: “The moral dimensions of hatred of Islam,” by Robert Harsh, Feb. 11 edition.]

The guest viewpoint presented an enlightening view of President Trump’s travel ban. In addition to defending his position, Mr. Harsh presented two powerful statements. He expressed a strong argument outlining things that place us at our worst and our best as a nation and a people. To me, his strongest points expressed were a simple list of six things that plague America in 2017.

It’s difficult to believe these statistics, unless we are included in those stats. How does a rich and powerful nation allow these issues to undermine our “greatness”?

In conclusion, I will say although I’m not a biblical scholar. I was raised to accept all major faiths. As a young adult in college, I concluded that all major faiths adhere to the “golden rule” in principle. This common core is not affected by the name given to a “supreme being.” Our nation will never achieve a “utopian status,” but we have potential to improve our “greatness.” Mr. Harsh gave the recipe for it and all that is needed is the desire to utilize the ingredients.

Ken Sausa

Lake Placid