Nationalism a double-edged sword

To the Editor:

(In response to “Trump, Hitler parallels ‘uncanny’” by Dr. Anthony Lawrence, Feb. 4 edition of The Sun.)

His comments were quite eye-opening. Many of the similarities seem true and that alone is somewhat disturbing.

Unfortunately, as history has proven many times, people’s eyes can be open but they’re too blind to see. Here I plan to expound on one aspect of Dr. Lawrence’s letter.

Populism and nationalism are powerful political platforms. In a benevolent way, it can be extremely constructive — remember how the great number of American flags were proudly displayed nationwide after 9/11? Remember how chants of “USA” erupted at rallies during the days that followed the devastating terrorist attack?

But looking back in history, it was indeed a malevolent and destructive force also.

Just look at pre-war Germany (1938) compared to post-war Germany (1945) — death, destruction and the discoveries of horror uncovered in the name of nationalism.

It reminds us of the motto created by Jewish groups after the horror of the Holocaust:

Never again.

Just remember the mass murder on an industrial scale all began with a slogan. A seemingly innocent nationalist slogan: “Ein volk, Ein Reich, Ein Fuhrer,” or “One People, One Nation, One Leader.” This nationalist slogan sounds eerily similar to one that echoed in our ears during each 2016 campaign stop.

Remember this adage: “Be careful what you wish for!”

Kenneth J. Sausa

Lake Placid