NCCC tech program has been delayed long enough

To the Editor:

I was glad to read that North Country Community College (NCCC) will be working with Ti-Alliance to develop an applied technical skills program.

For decades, for a variety of reasons, post-secondary education in this country has been producing graduates with degrees of questionable value, few job prospects and mountains of debt.

Meanwhile, industry has been calling for more skilled technical employees. So this program is very much the right idea.

However, the supervisors need to keep a close eye on this.

I am not confident of the actual commitment level here. Imagine how much further ahead our region would be if NCCC had started this when the supervisors first called for it five years ago.

The article describes the “next step” as hiring a consultant to study feasibility. That may be necessary, but in my experience that is often a “delaying tactic.”

The supervisors should keep pushing this to make sure the program does not wait another five years.

Tom DuBois,

Keene