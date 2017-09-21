Newcomers to the North Country?

To the Editor:

I must have missed the influx of Southern Rebels who moved to the Adirondacks, but there’s no mistaking the displays of “Stars & Bars” flying from porch roofs and pick-up trucks.

What these newcomers don’t understand is how many Adirondack men suffered and died on Southern soil to save the Union.

Nelson Goff from Lewis enlisted, was captured and sent to Richmond’s notorious Libby Prison. Three years later, he staggered home broken and unable to hold a job or support his family. Two of his sons, Jeremy and Chesley, died fighting the Rebels and are still buried in Southern soil. Edward McManus from Elizabethtown survived the horrors of starvation in two southern prisons before escaping from a cattle car carrying him and thousands of other Northern soldiers to the killing fields of Georgia’s Andersonville Prison. Myron Arnold of Au Sable Forks was shot in the leg by Rebels and bled to death on a road near Richmond, Virginia. Lafayette Mason, a free black man from Elizabethtown, faced worse torture when he was taken prisoner by the Rebels.

Adirondack men of all colors fought in the 118th “Adirondack Regiment.”

New Yorkers fought to save America and were wounded and died at the hands of Southern Rebels who supported slavery and fought under the Confederate flag. Today’s Rebels don’t seem to know they lost the war 150 years ago. They should go South where KKK and Confederate loyalists support their defeated cause.

The Stars and Bars might be welcome in Dixie, but in the North Country, our ancestors fought and died for the Union. These brave men wouldn’t tolerate the flying of Rebel symbols or enemy flags in their home towns.

Margaret Bartley, Elizabethtown