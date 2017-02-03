To the Editor:

Representative Dan Stec was quoted in an article published on Jan. 14: “I think we need to strike a balance between the environment and the economy everywhere in the world.”

He is not alone, alas, in thinking this way, but I will use his statement to make a point.

We don’t “strike a balance” between breathing and, say, eating. Or between drinking and putting a coat on when it is cold. We actually have little to say about these things; the “environment” surrounds us, sustaining our life. It is quite simply where we live. It trumps (excuse the term) everything else – not by our choice, but because it simply is.

So the environment is not “ours” to balance with anything.

It is not a park, or a set of trees, or a polar bear, or fish. Those may be certain manifestations of the environment, as are human beings. But they are not the whole.

There is no economy without environment. Therefore economic health is totally predicated on environmental health. I have a button from the 90s. A guy at a podium is saying to a bewildered looking audience member: “What you environmentalists have got to understand is the destruction of the planet may be the price we have to pay for a healthy economy.”

That is a perspective that comes from suggesting a “balance.”

Katharine Preston,

Essex