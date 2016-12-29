No illegal or secret meetings in Thurman

To the Editor:

Keith Parent’s statements are not all as they appear. He states he has lost his right to speak, talks of illegal meetings and equates his crude actions to that of state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

Privilege of the floor was suspended when necessary for four months due to uncontrollable behavior by unruly members of the audience. Yelling and vile language prevented those speaking from being heard and they refused to stop. It was difficult for the Board to converse and to do their work. When privilege of the floor was suspended, the unruly behavior stopped and work was completed.

During open floor, all are called on and given three minutes to speak on agenda topics. Parent has spoken several times, often over the allowed three minutes, and mostly off topic. He complained about not getting a job with the highway, made accusations regarding hiring practices, and praised himself as though he should be chosen above others.

Another time when he was called on, a full minute went by but he did not speak due to disturbance in the audience. The board eventually closed the floor, not to shut him down, but because his cronies were uncontrollable. In attempting to gain order, an apology was given to Parent, the floor was closed and Parent was invited to speak to the supervisor after the meeting. The next time Parent was given privilege of the floor, he spoke over the three minutes again, complaining about being “shut down,” and made accusations of secret meetings.

There are no secret or illegal meetings. Board members Seaman, Shepler and Youngblood individually check in with Supervisor Wood throughout the month, keeping up to date on town issues. Secret or illegal meetings, as Parent claims, simply do not happen. These board members are conscientiously doing their job so that they show up to board meetings prepared (something not done by Mr. Eddy unless it relates to his own personal agenda).

Parent was rightly “booed” by the Post Star for his crude behavior during “Meet the Candidates” night. Due to busy schedules, Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec left only after being offered that opportunity by the moderator, Thom Randall. Their actions can’t even begin to compare to Parent’s crude actions.

As Don Lehman says, “facts be damned.”

Winefred Martin

Warrensburg