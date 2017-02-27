No need to vilify refugees

To the Editor:

Our Champlain Valley Friends of Refugees organization has since May 2016 shared friendships and programming with refugees in the Burlington, Vermont area.

Among our activities highlighted in Kim Dedam’s recent article in The Sun is a day away event at the Normandie Beach Club in Westport, where 15 Nepalese refugees and a similar number of residents on this side of the lake shared ethnic foods; sometimes raucous cross-cultural songs and dances; and a chance to relax on the beach to build friendships and goodwill.

For all of us who attended, it is a precious memory of the common humanity shared by all of us here in the North Country and around the world.

Therefore, in our opinion, President Trump’s refugee ban could not be more wrong of the realities on the ground, where so many of us instead welcome new residents from abroad and the cultural diversity they bring to our nation and civic life.

Our Nepalese friends arrived here thoroughly vetted in a 18- to 24-month process that includes reviews by both Homeland Security and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. Only one in 2,000 refugees struggling in desperate circumstances in overcrowded refugee camps is able to find safety and security for their families through emigration and resettlement. Last year the United States admitted only about 10,000 and Canada 50,000 of the current total of 12 Syrian refugees while Europe welcomed over one million of the more than 21.3 million refugees worldwide. Those coming to America must then pay the cost of their flights and are required to find employment here within 90 days of their arrivals.

Since 9/11, not one of these refugees has committed an act of terrorism here in their new homes. At the same time, Financial Times has noted that “nations whose citizens have actually been involved in terrorism – Saudi Arabia [whom Trump has suggested we arm with nuclear weapons], Pakistan [already a nuclear power], Egypt, and others – are exempt” from the Trump refugee ban targeted instead at refugees seeking asylum from seven other, stigmatized “Muslim majority” countries.

Surely, we as a nation can do much better to nurture a “more perfect union” that finds room for a broadened diversity that includes peaceful, hard-working, and patriotic refugees who delight in living among us.

Robert Harsh, Chair

Champlain Valley Friends of Refugees

Essex