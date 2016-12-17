Non-profits ‘important’ to state economy, report says

To the Editor:

The nonprofit sector is vital to the economic health of our communities. A 2013 report, conducted by Adirondack Foundation and the Adirondack Nonprofit Network, showed that just 36 local non-profits generated a $422 million annual economic impact to the region.

On Dec. 7, 2016, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released his “Profile of Nonprofit Organizations,” which reinforces the research we conducted three years ago. His findings show:

• New York non-profits account for nearly 1.3 million jobs

• Those same non-profits total more than 18 percent of private employment

• Wages paid by non-profits total nearly $62 billion

DiNapoli noted that “non-profits in New York state provide vital support to people who need a helping hand, a voice or services,” and “are making a difference in driving jobs and economic growth in our state.”

While some non-profits rely on state and federal funding to carry out their missions, many of these organizations rely on private contributions. As you consider giving during the holiday season, remember that your gifts aren’t just helping people in need, the environment, or local arts and culture — they’re also making a direct impact on your local economy, driving job growth and in turn supporting local businesses.

We hope the comptroller’s report, and others like it, will ensure that the nonprofit sector continues to have a seat at the table during discussions about regional economic development and other pressing community issues.

To learn more about the comptroller’s report and the economic impact of non-profits, visit adirondackfoundation.org.

Sincerely,

Cali Brooks

President & CEO, Adirondack Foundation

Lake Placid

