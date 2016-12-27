North Country lacks quality workers to fill jobs

To the Editor:

I read with interest the letter on Dec. 17 by Tim Sherman, who had some ideas on job creation in the North Country. While I don’t live in Essex County, the problems here in Clinton County are very similar.

It seems that there are many who point the finger at environmental restrictions as something that keeps jobs from migrating here to the North Country. It seems foolish to destroy what makes this area so attractive to those of us who live here.

One of the biggest problems that I see is the apparent lack of qualified workers to fill the jobs that people are always wanting to come to the area.

The jobs that would be best suited for the area are jobs that bring added value to the farm economy that is now here. The workforce that is here is well suited to these kinds of jobs and our location to the major markets of New York and New England would make this area ideal. Additional vegetable and orchard cultivation and the processing plants that could be established would bring jobs without unduly harming the environment that North Country residents cherish so much.

In addition, suitable tourism infrastructure is generally lacking save for the area around Lake Placid. Tourism jobs can be vital and the small scale facilities such as bed and breakfasts and boutique hotels of quality and charm are well within the skill of local entrepreneurs.

It is clear that the only people who can bring the growth to the area are the people who live here. People and communities must band together and make the change they want instead of idly hoping that some great corporation will come here and make our dreams come true.

Scott Scharhag

Champlain