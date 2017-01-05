North Country March for Unity and Respect slated

To the Editor:

As the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, stated recently: “Humanity starts with the person next to you.”

A special community gathering, the North Country March for Unity and Respect, will be held on Jan. 21, 2017. This significant event is scheduled to join in solidarity with the Million March in Washington D.C. on the same day. The march is in response to the negative and inflammatory rhetoric that prevailed throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

This is an opportunity to stand for everyone’s human rights, by coming together in peace, civility, tolerance, and acceptance of the diversity in our communities.

Everyone is invited to join the family friendly demonstration that is open to all faiths, genders, sexual orientations, races, and disabilities. Veterans are especially welcome!

The march will start 3 p.m. at the City of Plattsburgh’s Durkee Street parking lot and circle around to Trinity Park — followed by guest speakers from the community.

At dusk there will be a candle light vigil and prayer. For further information, please go to our Facebook page, North Country March for Unity and Respect.

If there is a need to reschedule due to weather, the march will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the same place and time.

Cindy Allen

Plattsburgh