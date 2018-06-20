North Country should fight for environmental protections

To the Editor:

What makes a community strong are its shared values and the ability to reach outside of itself for the common good.

Much of history is driven by individual greed and quest for power. But the ideal has always been to strive for the common good, to be good stewards for the future.

Today the common good, the protection of the natural beauty and the environment is under attack. We have turned the stewardship of our lands over to a New York mafioso-like developer.

His followers applaud the good works of Scott Pruitt (Director of the EPA) and Ryan Zinke (Director of the Interior) who appear to place little value on our wildlands and the natural environment except to extract as much profit as possible.

Have we become so desensitized by social media, incessant political news programs and personal bickering that we no longer feel the warmth of the sun, coldness of the winter wind and the excitement of a hawk flying overhead?

We blindly close our minds to the continual eroding of our natural environment. We allow our natural heritage to vanish to be benefit a privileged few.

Regulations can be overly burdensome, but at the same time a laissez-faire attitude offers no protection for that which can not protect itself.

I often wonder why in an area where many persons pride themselves on their individuality, their love of the outdoors and hunting and their disdain for large urban areas fail to oppose those who fail to provide the stewardship for the common area which is so vital to the strength of this country.

Reginald Bedell,

Willsboro