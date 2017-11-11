North Creek sewer presentation very informative

To the Editor:

I recently attended a public presentation on the proposed sewer for the North Creek business district given prior to the Town of Johnsburg Board Meeting.

It was very informative. It included adding other districts later on — also financing the project with grants, matching funds, loans, et cetera.

The goal would be to change a $500 yearly fee to users of the sewer. You do not have to look it up if you don’t want to.

At the board meeting, Mr. Arsenault reported he has drawn up a tentative budget that came in under the tax cap.

Later he requested a note to exceed the tax cap. The motion was carried with only Peter Olesheski opposing. Another member stated she, too, was opposed but voted in favor of it.

The next board meeting is Nov. 9 at Wevertown. Come out and get involved, and don’t forget to vote Nov. 7!

Margaret McLean

North Creek