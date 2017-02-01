Northern Lake George Rotary thanks sponsors

To the Editor:

The Northern Lake George Rotary is a proud member of the community for 20 years. Our fundraising efforts have supported many beneficial programs such as schools (scholarships, music instruments, youth and government, Thesaurus books, bridge building, and leadership programs), food pantries, Tiny Tim, Ti Festival Guild, volunteer fire departments, Crop Walk, blood drive and additional community needs.

Each year, the Rotary Club holds silent auctions to raise funds for local causes in January at the Beste Scholarship Dinner in Hague and in September at the Rotary International Dinner at Silver Bay.

Through the generosity of our local businesses, Northern Lake George Rotary is able to carry out its motto of “service above self” in our community.

Susan McTyier

Julie Cook

Northern Lake George Rotary