Not paying attention on cause of opioid crisis

To the Editor:

Opioid epidemic, your government at work. Have you ever heard of the “Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act”?

Tom Marino, Marsha Blackburn and Orrin Hatch were major sponsors of the bill which became law in 2016.

The law made it very difficult, if not impossible, for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to stop suspicious shipments of opioid painkillers by drug distributors.

In other words, it weakened DEA’s efforts against drug companies that were supplying corrupt doctors and pharmacists who peddled narcotics on the black market.

The drug industry has spent $106 million lobbying Congress on this legislation. Mckesson Corp., Amerisource Bergen and Cardinal Health together spent $13 million lobbying for this bill.

The DEA’s most effective enforcement tool is called “immediate suspension order.” This allowed the DEA to shut down drug companies that are sending hundreds of millions pills downstream, unchecked.

Tom Marino (R-Pa) said that the law was written by an industry lawyer.

The lawyer who wrote this law (for the drug industry) knew exactly what he was doing.

By changing the language in the law, he tied the hands of the DEA so that they couldn’t stop the drug dealers from selling their drugs to the corrupt doctors and pharmacists!

The law was passed without any discussion or comments by any of our legislators.

On Tuesday morning on CNN, there was a discussion with a congressman about “The Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug enforcement Act.”

The congressman was asked, “How was this bill passed?

He answered, “I guess we weren’t paying attention.”

Joe DeMarco, Jay