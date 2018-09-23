November votes will determine fate of democracy

To the Editor:

Judgment day draws nigh.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, we will all decide, whether we vote or not, the direction democracy will take.

Pro or con, all recognize that President Trump has profoundly challenged the basic ingredients of democracy…our abilities to trust facts, to disagree civilly, to compromise.

The importance of this vote goes far beyond strong disagreements we all may have on specific policies, conspiracy theories or presidential morality.

We will be choosing between the principles of a liberal democracy or a creeping authoritarianism.

Of the many offices on our ballots that day, the one with the greatest national significance is that of congressional representative.

Yes, there are critically important policy issues that separate the two major congressional candidates of New York’s 21st Congressional District:

The Democratic candidate trusts North Country taxpayers to determine how best to make health care accessible and affordable and to maintain environmental protections; the Republican incumbent trusts insurance and oil corporations to make those decisions.

But the much larger issue at stake in this election is the health of our democracy itself.

For those Republicans, Democrats and independents who recognize this growing pattern of authoritarianism, unchallenged by a self-serving and submissive Congress, the little circle you fill in on that ballot sheet will have a profound affect on what happens to America in the next two years.

No matter how you voted two years ago, your vote in November will determine whether the erosion of faith in our own democracy will continue unchecked by congressional Republicans or will create enough balance in Congress that we might get back to hashing out our differences in a civil, democratic manner.

Make your own decisions, but vote!

Then we’ll really know where we’re headed, for better or worse. Please don’t leave the messiness of democracy up to everyone else.

- John O’Neill, Saranac Lake