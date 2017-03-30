Officials should explore construction of low income housing

To the Editor:

I was pleased to see an article on the front page of the Sun that addressed some of the problems with taxpayer-subsidized housing. I think there is a desperate need in our area for affordable low income housing. 

I would like to suggest that rather than continuing the debate inspection of taxpayer-subsidized housing, time would be better spend if town supervisors, county officials and members of our communities would pursue the building of subsidized low income housing in our towns.

If people had access to decent low income housing, the slum landlords that seem to be so prevalent in our area would, hopefully, go out of business. 

Beth Hanley 

Ticonderoga

