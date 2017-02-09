Westport junk car ordinance evidence local economy’s downward slide

To the Editor:

So recently I have seen a clear effort in the old Valley News to sanctify the efforts led by Chris Maron to rid the countryside of older cars.

The only experience I have had with Mr. Maron was in his function on the planning board, and I think I can fairly say that he jumps to conclusions — in the planning board hearing on the subdivision of building lots in Westport, he disputed the effect of a long-ago recorded land contract giving me first rights of refusal — unsupported by the facts.

1. Westport has no working garage (McGee’s offers limited repairs, and the Hance Garage is in Essex). I have never seen any effort by the town to remedy this.

2. The price of scrap metal is very low.

3. Often it takes some time to match up vehicle A with vehicle A (such as Ford Rangers).

In all, it would seem that it’s just further evidence of the downward slide of the local economy. For example, ditching the elected assessor and going down to a single justice may yield short-term gains but in the long run represents a total erosion of sound government.

Perhaps the entire town board should resign and allow a snap election?

I thank you in advance,

William Kuntz

Elizabethtown