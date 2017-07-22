Old Johnsburg garage should be razed

To the Editor:

Your paper’s article on the present condition of the former Johnsburg garage on New York State Route 8 was timely and deeply saddened me.

In the 1960s, the Johnsburg Garage was operated by Paul Scott. It was a successful business in a well-kept and maintained building. Paul would be personally distressed to see the condition of the building today. Likewise for Russell Hills, who owned and operated the Johnsburg Garage in the 1950s. 

Today that building is a blemish on a township which otherwise seems to have a brightening future. Hopefully a resolution can be found to resolve the issue of this crumbling and abandoned building, which sorely needs to be razed.

Glenn L. Pearsall

Johnsburg

Top Headlines