To the Editor:

I was pleased to see that Kim Dedam mentioned Jessica Diggins and the first cross-country gold medal ever won by an American in the now 94 years since the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

However, I want to note that Diggins won that medal with her partner, Kikkan Randall, in the two-person Team Sprint event. Thus Randall also took gold, not silver, as stated in Dedam’s article.

Tony Goodwin

Keene