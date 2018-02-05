One man’s trash could be one town’s history

To the Editor:

Sadly, homeowners have discarded many ordinary artifacts though the years without a thought of preserving them for the sake of history.

Today’s humdrum items or yesteryear’s outdated objects are tomorrow’s historical treasures.

Land deeds, school memorabilia, local advertising giveaways, household gadgets, toys, laces, linens and all other indications of daily life here in Warrensburg that would have served as visual examples of the past are all gone.

To prevent this from happening any longer, the town historian and the Warrensburgh Museum have a firm secure protocol in place to preserve, document and protect those items.

It is important for us not to throw out papers or objects that would serve to display life as it was to those who will follow in years to come.

Whenever clearing out an estate or downsizing your own possessions, check out that bottom kitchen drawer or the one in the nightstand or dresser.

If you think you have such an item such as a ledger, kitchen or workshop tool with a Warrensburg business name on it, advertising promotional materials, photos (please name people and date, if known) or any personal item that is unique to Warrensburg’s history, please consider gifting it to the historian or museum.

Or if you have treasured family items and no one to preserve them, this is an acceptable alternative.

Every family name must be mentioned in the annals of this historic town and your name is important to that goal.

Please be assured that your gifts will be documented and protected forevermore.

The historian currently has over 27,000 surnames and hundreds of files on businesses, organizations, schools, churches, events, wars, cemeteries, et cetera, here in Warrensburg.

The museum has a huge collection of artifacts, photographs, tools, clothing, quilts, ledgers, diaries, you name it.

Sandi Parisi,

Warrensburg Town Historian