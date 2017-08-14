Open-minded political discourse in the Trump era

To the Editor:

Doesn’t it make more sense for us to just talk to each other?

Political venom continues to fly unencumbered across the airwaves, the internet and in the pages of newspapers — including this one.

People on the right and the left spout anger and righteous indignation.

We can do better than this.

We know that if we have a disagreement with our spouse or child, we need to sit down and talk about it.

So how come we don’t do this with our neighbors? Some of us admire President Trump’s style of leadership as a refreshing, hopeful change.

We think he is being weighted down by investigations that will prove fruitless, ruthless media coverage and that he has not been given sufficient time nor a supportive enough Congress to do all the things he wants to do.

Others feel that the economic, environmental, and even the democratic future of the country is under perilous threat.

For some months, hosted by our town library, we have had conversations across the civic philosophical divide.

We agree to actively listen, avoid “educating” each other on the issue at hand, and give everyone a chance to speak.

Topics have included immigration, climate change, the media, civility, federalism.

No solutions are found; we do not seek them. But we are learning a lot from each other. It is not so much that people’s minds are changed as our assumptions are challenged, opening us to nuances others may see on issues. And it brings us closer.

We wish this kind of conversation would happen on the national stage.

Maybe someday.

But for time being — if you are tired of polarizing rhetoric — join us for “Different Voices.”

Our next meeting is Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit essexlibrary.org.

Katharine Preston and Nick Muller

Essex