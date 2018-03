To the Editor:

In response to Mr O’Neill’s letter (“Declining to vote is irresponsible,” March 10 edition of The Sun), I take it I’m supposed to vote for someone who I don’t want in the office they are running for?

I’m giving them the wrong message. Candidates study polls all the time. I like to think that with my not voting in past presidential elections, it sent a message to our current president that we wanted another option.

Paul Manning

Schroon Lake