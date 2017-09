Of course Margaret is right (“Newcomers to the North Country?” published in the Sept. 23 edition). However, our prisons were no better. The cause of that war has been debated for many years and focuses on “self determination” and “slavery.” I think maybe Margaret should comment on the secession of California as some of the liberal extremists are trying nowadays. Does arguing against the secession classify as saving America?

Bill Hubschman, Elizabethtown