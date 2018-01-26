Outgoing board members deserve a pat on the back

To the Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to give a much-deserved pat on the back to two outgoing board members.

It was my pleasure to observe our town board this last year. Our town board came to the meetings ready to work for all the residents. Everyone was treated fairly and with respect.

During 2017, the town of Thurman Town Board refused to fight at the board meetings.

Mike Eddy and Kathy Templeton, I would like to thank you both for your service to the Town of Thurman.

Your efforts have made our town a much better place to live.

Keith L. Parent Sr., Thurman