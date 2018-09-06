Outraged over armed guards

To the Editor:

It outrages me that the City of Plattsburgh School District has decided to bring guns into school instead of caring about their students getting to school.

They have decided not to help the poorer families by paying for public transportation to and from school. This was inadequate because the children arrived 55 minutes early and weren’t allowed on school property or 22 minutes late, but allowed poorer families to pay bills instead of being in debt.

The district promised more meetings with parents and residents on these subjects and never provided them. Instead, they chose armed guards in body armor like the NRA suggested and decided poor children in the district will be left behind.

Thank you Jay LeBrun and David Baroody for showing me you think inside the gun box.

- Patricia Blanchard, Plattsburgh