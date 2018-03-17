Paying out of pocket for Lyme disease treatment

To the Editor:

Please help pass the word.

Lyme disease, rocky mountain spotted fever and malaria area all here in this area.

I was diagnosed with Lyme disease in your hospital, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, in July 2017. I feel I’m still fighting for my life.

Last October, I was forced to see an unconventional doctor in Delmar. They diagnosed me also with the Rocky Mountain spotted fever and walking pneumonia. They feel I have had these for 12-13 years.

Please get checked if you have these symptoms:

Rigidity

Painful joints

Shortness of breath

Other symptoms, such as weakness, tiredness, et. cetera.

I tried to get help from several doctors over the years. Their reply was always, “I don’t think so.”

At present, I’m being treated by an unconventional doctor in Delmar. This means I pay out of pocket. Insurance has not paid for any of my office calls yet.

It’s in appeals.

Please get the word out to the medical professionals, politicians and the public that this is real. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this.

Phillis Washburn

Redford