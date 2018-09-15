Pence flawed, but he would be an improvement over Trump

To the Editor:

Liberal Democrats, contrary to the opinion expressed by a reader last week, don’t want to “depose” Mr. Trump.

Deposing is a violent, sudden removal from office. Impeachment is a deliberative, grand jury-like process that may eventually lead to a Senate trial.

There’s sufficient evidence for Congressional committees to investigate the president for high crimes (obstruction of justice and violations of the emoluments clause) and misdemeanors (rampant lying, incompetence and corruption).

If the House passes articles of impeachment and two-thirds of the Senate votes to remove Trump, Vice President Pence will indeed become president — unless he resigns due to his connection with a disgraced administration.

So, the reader asks, wouldn’t liberal Democrats “hate” Pence, a “Christian-value based” ideologue?

No. Christian values, such as social justice, feeding the hungry, clothing the poor and caring for the sick are entirely consistent with liberalism.

Christians really ought to pray for Trump’s removal. Isn’t he a paragon of selfishness? Didn’t he appoint many unscrupulous cabinet members and staff, brag about sexual assault, exploit racism and encourage violence at his rallies? How does that, plus threatening nuclear war or borrowing billions to finance a corporate tax cut resemble Christian values?

A booming, overstimulated economy is no impeachment defense. Illegal immigration, despite draconian, un-Christian measures, is increasing. Our standing in the world has precipitously declined under this administration with China as the main beneficiary.

If character still matters to them, if they still embrace libertarianism, conservatives should also support Trump’s removal. Immorality, trade wars, arbitrary deportations, industrial subsidies, denial of due process and curtailing freedom of the press are anathema to conservatives.

So Christians, conservatives and liberals might actually agree on something: Pence might be flawed, but he’s a big improvement over Trump.

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Kenneth Salamon’s letter, “Trump gets impeached. Then what?” which was published in the Sept. 1 edition of The Sun.

- Frank Pagano, Jay