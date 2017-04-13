Peru CSD should look local in superintendent search

To the Editor:

I have resided in the Peru Central School District for nearly 50 years.

In recent years, there has been a big turnover of school superintendents and every time a search is conducted to fill the position, the school board seeks candidates from out of the area and ignores of shows little interest in hiring a local person.

The result has been a big turnover as the candidates are poorly vetted and little is known of their background except what appears on their required documents.

According to a recent article in the newspaper last week, the board interviewed three candidates; they were all from other areas and apparently did not have the required “vision” the board feels is necessary for the position.

Every other school district in Clinton County has superintendents from the local area and they seem to be doing just fine!

I believe the board would achieve better results if they took a good look at some of the folks in our own backyard, with roots in the area and the desire for long-term commitment.

Instead of “vision,” the search should be for a candidate that is a good communicator with excellent supervisory and administrative skills and a sincere desire to serve this community.

It’s time the board reboots its computer and googles “local talent” — they might be surprised by the results.

John Lawliss

Peru