Pistol license recertification proposed, but not passed

To the Editor:

One word to Mr. Guido: “dorf!” 

Mr. DeMola’s article has two mistakes in the pistol license recertification process. 

First, there are no “ammunition dealers” as you do not need a license to sell ammo. 

Second, background checks are not required to sell ammo. The law was proposed but not passed. You may order ammo through the UPS, delivered to your door. Federal laws state age 18 to order rifle or shot gun ammo and age 21 for pistol ammo but some/many rifles shoot pistol ammo. 

Go figure? I was going to use my zero point three raise in my Social Security check to buy the stamp to send this letter. But guess what? Repeat after me: “Trump is great!” Thank you for a great paper. 

George Phillips

Chestertown

Top Headlines