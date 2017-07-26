Pistol permit amendments explained

To the Editor:

Dear Hamilton County residents,

I write at this time to explain a change that I have recently directed with respect to the issuance of pistol permit amendments in Hamilton County.

For decades — since before my tenure as county judge — in Hamilton County, as in several other counties around the state, such amendments were handled by the county clerk’s office without coming to the judge for review.

This procedure was efficient and speedy, and quite frankly, I never questioned it.

Several months ago, however, the issue arose in another county whether such a practice was lawful.

It received press coverage, and thereby came to the attention of the Office of Court Administration, which issued directives addressed to the lawfulness of such practice.

The New York State Penal Law, in fact, makes clear that pistol permit amendments must be reviewed and decided (approved or denied) by the judge directly — not by any other official.

I had been mistaken in my practice, and while I recognize that making this change will cause brief delays in the issuance of amendments, I have determined that there is no lawful alternative.

Members of the public should be aware that this change is procedure is on my specific direction (upon advisement from the Office of Court Administration), and neither County Clerk Zarecki nor any other person is responsible for it.

It has been my privilege and good fortune to serve as county judge for over 28 years now — my tenure will end on Dec. 31, 2019 with my constitutionally-compelled retirement — and during that period, I have been proud of the speed, efficiency and care with which pistol permit matters have been handled.

We who administer the process value the interest of our residents in having prompt resolution of pistol permit requests, and will continue to take that responsibility seriously.

I anticipate no major change in that respect, other than the brief delays which might be experienced in the handling of amendments.

I apologize for the inconvenience of this change, but I believe those will not alter Hamilton County’s position as the most efficient county in the state in dealing with all pistol matters.

I thank our residents for their understanding.

S. Peter Feldstein,

Hamilton County Judge

Indian Lake