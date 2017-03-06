Planned Parenthood is the best, most accessible health care option

To the Editor:

A few weeks ago, America spoke out and asked the 115th Congress to continue to fund the essential services provided by Planned Parenthood (PP), including Planned Parenthood of the North Country.

Rallies were held across the country to stand with Planned Parenthood. If numbers are any indication of the support Planned Parenthood has, look at the number of attendees in Plattsburgh. There were approximately 200 people standing with PP and about 20 in support of defunding.

Politico.com found in a recent poll that 62 percent of voters oppose cutting funds to PP. Quinnipiac University Poll, a respected, independent group, found that 70 percent of voters agree with the 1973 Roe V Wade decision and 62 percent of voters oppose cuts in funding to PP. This poll was conducted on January 20-25 of this year.

Here are some PP facts to consider:

PP serves 2.5 million clients in the US and 5 million worldwide annually.

1 in 5 women in the US have visited PP at least one time in their life.

80 percent of patients received services to prevent unintended pregnancies.

PP does 270,000 pap tests and 360,000 breast exams annually.

PP does 4.2 million tests and treatments for sexually transmitted infections including 650,000 tests for HIV.

The teen pregnancy is at an historically low rate and the abortion rate in our country is the lowest since Roe v. Wade was passed. Sounds like PP is doing something right.

Only 3 percent of all PP services are abortion services and since the Hyde Amendment in 1976, no federal money can be used for abortion.

In Ms. Belzile’s previous letter to the Sun, she stated:

“Congress has investigated Planned Parenthood’s involvement in harvesting and selling fetal tissue.” Yet she neglects to mention that in every single investigation, both federal and state, allegations against Planned Parenthood were found to be unfounded and false. In fact two anti-abortionists were arrested and charged with felonies in their attempt to video such a sale.

When I asked staff at Congresswoman Stefanik’s office about her position on defunding, I was told that she wants to see the funds go to Federal Qualified Health Centers, verbatim from what Paul Ryan says on the topic.

Researching where these centers are located in our area, I found that a resident of Saranac Lake would have to drive 35-40 miles to find such a center.

If a person in Plattsburgh wants to locate one of these centers they would need to drive 20 miles to Champlain (if they have a car) or take a ferry across Lake Champlain to Vermont. Oops, one needs a car to do that also.

In a rural district like ours, Planned Parenthood is the very best, most accessible health care option for health screening, birth control and other reproductive needs for low-income people. Congresswoman Stefanik, I urge you to get in touch with the needs of people of your district and not just march in lock step with Mr. Ryan and your party.

Call Congresswoman Stefanik at her DC office at 202-225-4611 and tell her that you stand with PP and to not vote in favor of HR-354, the bill to defund Planned Parenthood. Don’t bother trying to call the Plattsburgh office. They are not answering the phone anymore.

Nina Matteau

Westport