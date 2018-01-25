Plattsburgh International Airport’s SkyWest connection merely a ‘white elephant’

To the Editor:

With respect to the two airline articles dated Jan. 20, our community should not celebrate but contact their legislators to retain PenAir, which has become our hometown airline.

It serves us with the important Boston market and our residents have established medical, business, vacation and other needs there that will be lost or more expensive to maintain.

PenAir can have a relationship with our local Aeronautical Institute graduates for training as well as its important service to our veterans with the Honor Flight program. PenAir also has the potential to grow or merge and add service to other large hubs that we need.

Consider too the economic contributions of all the resident employees as well as the disruption of their established lives in our community.

Turn-and-go SkyWest like our other two Ultra Low Cost Carriers cannot offer us these advantages.

SkyWest to Dulles is 26 miles from Washington, D.C. and not that convenient.

Yes, it is a sprawling airport with some hub connections, but so would better choices for us like Boston, New York City (JFK), Newark, Detroit, Philadelphia, or Chicago.

In the alternative, these gateways are already available to us, just across the lake, with large aircraft and without taxpayer support.

Like PenAir, SkyWest will be taxpayer subsidized and should not be accepted unless it or any other of the five contending airlines can stand on their own financial merits and provide competitive service for us.

To date, shame on the legislators claiming this is a “home run” or a “game changer.”

It is merely an expensive line to add to their resumes and another white elephant wearing the United Airlines paint colors.

Geoffrey B. Barker

Captain, Delta Airlines, retired

Plattsburgh