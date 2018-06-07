Plattsburgh International Airport upgrades are not ‘critically needed’

To the Editor:

With respect to the “Opinion From The Editorial Board” dated May 12, I take exception to the statement claiming New York state has been a champ funding “critical upgrades at the Plattsburgh International Airport.”

The $92 million thrown at the airport is for Democratic votes and building where there is no market but it is “hoped for.”

Just like it was “hoped for” PenAir would stay until SkyWest started at their leisure. None of this is “critically” needed or has a viable market here.

So that is yours and my tax money that would be better spent on our infrastructure needs as you state in the opinion article.

Trust me here and do some real investigative reporting. Have a reporter accompany me to the airport managers office, and lets ask some where-with-all questions, examine documents seeking all the airlines that have declined to service Plattsburgh and get into the facts.

Maybe as an uncontrolled airport (no operating ground or tower control) real airlines have to stay away. Could be there may even be corruption to include the selection of the new FBO (fixed base operator).

You have a newsman privilege and duty to report facts.

Geoffrey B. Barker,

Plattsburgh