Please support ALS research

To the Editor:

ALS has taken the lives of the following area people, as shared with us by their families and friends.

The bulk of the losses have been in the last 15 years.

Curtis Alvin Ashline, Doris Barber, David Benham, Lawrence Bliss, Eleanor Bordeau, Barbara Brogan, Jeffrey A. Brown, Marty Bruce, Karen Reid Busch, David A. Caron, Denis Coady, Don Collins, Helen Colver, Sal Contini, Janice Cook, John A. Coolidge, Sister Yvonne Therese Cusson SSJ, Nancy DePew, Steven Desroseilliers, Bert Dillon, Stan Dombrowski, Walter Drake, Donald Duffy, Michael Dufour, Alden “Chuck” Dumas, Leonard P. Duquette Jr., Douglas DuRocher, John Dwyer, Ed Eisele, Michael R. Forcier, Rose Gagnon, Hector Gebo, Matthew Gervais, William Getman, Diane Gilbo, Gene Gilman, Elizabeth Farrell Gleason, Kerrie Anne Guibord, Warren E. Haseltine Jr., Norman L. Hendrix, Curtis S. Hemmila, Dr. Kenneth Jackson, June M. Jones, Robert A. “Bob” Kell, Colin Kelley, Fred “Fritz” Knight, Doug Knight, Andrea Knight, Robert LaMoy, Norman LaVene, Michael R. Leaky, Roger C. Long, Joan Perry MacDermott, Richard Martin, Jimmy John McGuire, Dawne Mihal, Bernice Miller, William Moller, Johnny Nixon, Barbara O’Brien, David Pearce, Blanche Plumadore, George H. Poitras, Allen Pray, Clyde Rascoe, Robert Roberge, Richard Rushford, Mary Jo Saurwein, Charlie Scott, Lorraine Scorsome, Albert Scorsome, Charlie Scott, Guy Ernest Sears, Morris LeRoy Sheppard, Oliver A. Stone, Robert Sutherland, Mary Roden-Tice, Roger Thompson, Jari Snow-Thwaits, Agatha Washburn, Connie Well, Robert Whitman, Randall G. Williams and Sherly Wray.

Please support research.

Donations may be sent to ALS Raising Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 2094, Plattsburgh, New York 12901.

Our day of remembering these good people as well as showing support for those in our area who are still fighting their own battles with ALS will be on Aug. 12 at Harmony Golf Course in Port Kent.

Darlene Long, Peru