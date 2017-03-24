Point of View

“In our family are gathered everyone from the abject poor of Essex County in New York to the enlightened affluent of the gold coasts of both ends of our nation.”

So said Gov. Mario Cuomo over 30 years ago in “A Tale of Two Cities,” widely considered to be one of America’s most brilliant political convention speeches.

However, it was perceived a bit less brilliantly by the residents of the county at the time.

Then Chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors Gifford Cross spoke for all when he accepted the fact that there was no ill-will intended.

But, he said: “We resented being called abject poor.”

Although many of the county’s troubling statistics that led to the governor’s characterization have somewhat equalized since the 1984 keynote address, there remain a few stubborn numbers that need moderating.

While per capita income in Essex County has more than tripled since 1980 to $24,390, it still lags significantly behind the state average of $33,236. More concerning is the fact that one in five children are growing up in poverty and unemployment is nearly double the national average at approximately 10 percent.

Although Gov. Cuomo’s reference to “abject poor” was misunderstood by some, the effort to expose and combat poverty is just as important today as it was during the first term of his administration.

With local, state and federal resources, Essex County residents must continue to receive efficient and effective programs to improve their standard of living, whether they are technically under the poverty line or not.

A significant partner in this effort is your local Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County.

True, CCE has been the face of agriculture innovation and development for many years, but there are other elements of our mission — including economic vitality and social well-being — that are equally important, especially as they relate to combating poverty.

CCE is a conduit and partner for many important programs and initiatives to help New York families live healthier and more balanced lives.

Take Eat Smart New York as an example.

This program helps families and individuals eat better quality food on a limited budget. Classes taught at CCE and elsewhere provide skills in cooking, meal planning, shopping for nutritious food on a budget, food safety, weight control, physical activity and more.

Through the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, it is possible to eat local, eat healthy and eat affordably!

Participants can buy fresh vegetables, fruit, meats, cheese, maple syrup, dairy, eggs, baked goods, jams, jellies, mushrooms, juice, herbs, and pickled foods at farmer’s markets associated with Adirondack Harvest.

There is a direct link between poverty and the lack of high quality food, and for Essex County, that is an ironic quandary.

Being the “breadbasket” of the Adirondacks, we produce some of New York’s best food. Knowing that some of the people who need that quality food the most, but are unable to access it, is frustrating.

That’s why it is important to maintain programs, like Eat Smart New York, that create connections between food producers and low income consumers.

“A Tale of Two Cities” may be apropos of Essex County’s nagging haves and have not condition of wealthy second-home owners juxtaposed to those just trying make ends meet. Being home to all wage levels makes for a dynamic and inclusive community, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of having good food on the table.

CCE remains committed to programs that provide high quality food as well as agriculture economic development opportunities to the citizens of Essex County. Visit essex.cce.cornell.edu/ for more information.

— Jay White is the President of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Board of Directors. He lives in Essex.