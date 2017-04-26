Point of View: State budget gives direct care workers a well-deserved raise

Direct care workers do so much for our communities. They help people with disabilities with everyday tasks and allow them to lead more independent lives. Direct care workers can also provide the support necessary to keep seniors in their own homes surrounded by friends and family, forgoing the need for expensive nursing home care.

Sadly, the low wages that direct care workers earn leave them struggling to care for their own families. In the North Country, they also often have to travel significant distances without compensation for gas or vehicle maintenance, forcing many of these valuable workers to leave the field. This has created a staffing crisis that has a very real impact on the health and well-being of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Last year’s minimum wage increase made it abundantly clear that nonprofit home health care providers are strapped for funds when it comes to giving their employees a raise. Direct care is a demanding field and so if other industries are able to offer a better wage, many workers would be tempted to leave the direct care workforce.

That’s why the Assembly fought tirelessly to ensure that the final state budget allocated $14 million in 2017-18 and $146 million in 2018-19 to fund a two-year, living wage initiative for direct care workers with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, the Office of Mental Health and the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

Under this measure, direct care workers and direct support staff will get a 3.25 percent raise on Jan. 1, 2018, followed by an additional 3.25 percent increase on April 1, 2018, for direct care workers, support staff and clinical staff. This measure helps ensure that all New York workers earn a living wage because no one who works full time should have to struggle to make ends meet.

Without a much-needed wage increase, direct care service providers would be forced to reduce hours, cut employee pay and benefits and, ultimately, some of these providers would go out of business. This would mean more admissions to costly nursing homes and a lower quality of care for the North Country.

While giving direct care workers a raise is an important step in the right direction, the raises included in the budget may not be enough to properly compensate these dedicated caretakers.

That’s why I introduced two bills to improve the health of rural communities.

The first bill ensures that direct care workers are reimbursed for their transportation costs and that Medicaid patients eligible for home health care are connected with a provider (A.6791). The second establishes a rural health council to advocate for rural health needs and advise the state commissioner of health (A.7203). The council would also be required to submit a yearly report to Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs) on the status of the direct care workforce.

When direct care workers are paid a living wage and properly reimbursed, the North Country benefits tremendously. In New York State, and across the country, we see an aging population which only heightens the need for direct care. It’s crucial that we address these issues now before the staffing crisis gets worse. For the sake of direct care workers and the people who count on them, I’ll stay on top of this issue and continue doing all I can to help this industry thrive.

If you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community issue, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 562-1986 or at jonesb@nyassembly.gov.